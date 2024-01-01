Hailey Bieber with simple shells as “tops” on her nipples

The model made all efforts to attract attention in 2024 by posing in an “ole-ole” outfit on the cover of the year’s calendar. road,

Hailey decided to start the new year with an image that left room for the imagination. Wearing only shells to cover her chest, the latter stunned her fans by signing the front page of the annual calendar road,

The tiny shells that hid the bare minimum of her nipples were held in place by only thin wires to create a very original Ricky bikini.

The star covered his shoulders with a shirt crop top Frilly dress in winter’s warmest and most romantic trendy color, fire engine red.

Having fun on the beach for this photoshoot, the beautiful brunette chose wet look and natural makeup that highlighted her freckles.

Her peachy complexion and her lips were clearly enhanced with her favorite products from her cosmetics brand.

Many surprises were waiting for his Instagram subscribers, as the entrepreneur took the opportunity to publish some photos that attracted attention. The naughty girl showed up with a hat that was stunning to say the least!

Like a real rabbit with her white hairy ears, Hailey looked mischievous in this black and white photo with immaculate results.

From behind, the young woman showed off her perky pussy in a one-piece with fine strings.

Without a doubt, it Photo shoot The memorabilia ignited passion in his community and made him obsessed!

