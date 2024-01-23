Adrian Beltre elected to the Hall of Fame!

Adrián Beltre became the fifth Dominican to be inducted into the Hall of Immortals in Major League Baseball.

dominican third baseman adrian beltre was chosen by Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) till Cooperstown Hall of FameOfficials with the American Baseball Sanctuary reported Tuesday.

Beltre to be honored at ceremony hall of fame 2024what is going to happen Sunday, July 21, at Clark Sports Complex in Cooperstown, New York,

Beltré, the only third base defender with more than three thousand hits and more than 450 home runs, joined the pitchers Juan Marichal (1983) And Pedro Martínez (2015)gardener Vladimir Guerrero Father (2019) and designated hitter David Ortiz (2022) Among the Quisqueans who have received the highest honors in North American baseball.

With Beltre, it’s now 19 third base players in the Hall of Fame, the same number of receiver defenders. there also 84 pitchers, 26 first baseman, 20 second baseman, 26 torpedo boats, 23 fielders left, 24 center fielder, 27 right fielder and three who served primarily designated hitter,

Beltre and Mauer entered during their first year on the ballot, while Helton did so on his sixth attempt.

Gary Sheffield received 63.9% support in his tenth and final year on the ballot. Billy Wagner lagged behind in his final year on the ballot, receiving 73.8%, missing inclusion by only five votes.

Players must receive 75% approval from BBWAA voting members, and those receiving less than 5% will be disqualified. The induction ceremony will take place on July 21.

Beltre, Mauer and Helton will be joined by 22-year-old manager Jim Leyland, who was selected by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee in December.

Sheffield was a nine-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger, finished in the top 10 in MVP voting six times, and is one of four players with 2,500 hits, 500 home runs and 250 stolen bases, along with Barry Bonds, Alex Taylor, and Joe Biden. Rodriguez and Willie Mays. But voters have become angry with him because he was mentioned in the Mitchell Report, which investigated the prevalence of performance-enhancing drugs in sport.

Beltre earned the third-highest WAR among third basemen over a 21-year career in which he played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and, most notably, the Texas Rangers. He is one of only four players in history to reach 400 home runs and 3,000 hits, regardless of position, as well as collect at least five Gold Gloves.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, he is also the sixth third baseman to be selected during his first year on the ballot, along with Brooks Robinson, Mike Schmidt, George Brett, Wade Boggs and Chipper Jones.

Mauer won batting titles in 2006, 2008, and 2009, and became the only catcher in history to lead his respective league in batting average on three separate occasions. Selected as the American League MVP after a sensational 2009 season, Mauer is one of six catchers with at least three Gold Gloves and three Silver Sluggers. Mauer, unusually tall for the position at 6 feet 5 inches (1.95 m), hit .306 during a 15-year career spent with the Minnesota Twins, accumulating 2,123 hits and 143 home runs.

Helton has recently seen his support increase dramatically, from 52% in 2022 to 72.2% in 2023 and now 79.7%. His career numbers (.316/.414/.539, 2,519 hits, 369 home runs and 1,406 RBI, not to mention three Gold Gloves) put him in elite territory at his position, but voters have rejected him in recent years. He was given an offensive boost by Coors Field, Helton’s stadium, where he spent his entire career with the Colorado Rockies.

However, Helton had a career adjusted OPS of 133, which neutralizes ballpark factors, ranking 32nd among first basemen with at least 3,000 plate appearances. Wagner, like Helton, has seen his support increase in recent years, rising from 51% in 2022 to 68.1% in 2023, however, he will fall back to 73.8% in 2024.

The all-time closer, who spent nine of his 17 seasons with the Houston Astros, made 422 saves, trailing only Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman, Lee Smith, Francisco Rodriguez and John Franco. He finished his career with a 2.31 ERA and struck out 33.2% of the batters he faced, which ranked third among pitchers who pitched at least 750 innings. Only Rivera (14) and Hoffman (11), both of whom are in the Hall of Fame, have more than 30 saves and a sub-3.00 ERA trail in Wagner’s nine seasons.