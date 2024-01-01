Chinese cell phone beats Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra according to AnTuTu; Read the technical sheet Oppo Find X7 Ultra | Mexico Spain MX | Play play

mobile device company OPPO has launched the Find X7 Ultra, a high-end phone that combines advances in camera hardware with the Hypertone system. In collaboration with Hasselblad, the device incorporates computational photography capabilities and customization options. Below we will examine device comparisons and then analyze its key features and technical details.

A way to compare new devices OPPO Generally cell phones in the market come through AnTuTu, a software that is used to evaluate and compare the performance of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. Its report provides an overview of your processing power, graphics performance, storage read/write speed and other key aspects.

According to AnTuTu Benchmark v10, Ideal Find X7 Ultra Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 16GB of RAM and Adreno 750 GPU, it scored 2248920 points, which surpasses the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro and 9 Pro Plus (both with 2271445) and the OnePlus 12 (2319228). . At the same time, the phones left behind are Vivo X100 (2244934), Realme GT5 Pro (2220791) and Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro (2179571). Samsung has just come out with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (1570933) and the Galaxy S23 Ultra (1538663). The difference is stark, although we’ll still have to wait and see how the Galaxy S24 series scores.

Technical highlights of Oppo Find X7 Ultra

Find X7 Ultra System Introduces oppo hypertone With its quad main cameras and Hypertone Image Engine. Four 50 MP cameras with large sensors, two of which are periscopic zoom cameras. The wide angle for its part includes a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor, which enables next-generation computational photography, and an optical lens with an f/1.8 aperture, OIS and a 50% reduction in reflections. Brings custom lenses. Focal length of 23 mm.

When you need to zoom out, the ultra-wide-angle camera kicks in Find X7 Ultra Takes control from its 50 MP Sony LYT-600 sensor. Its 1/1.95″ size is combined with a 14mm equivalent focal length, fast f/2.0 aperture and 4cm focusing distance. The device is distinctive for its two periscopic cameras, each of which has class-leading sensors.

For its part, Hasselblad’s Portrait mode captures at four set focal lengths: 23mm, 44mm, 65mm, and 135mm. Each is calibrated with a different Hasselblad lens, creating cinematic Bokeh with depth of foreground and background.

On the other end, Master Mode, developed by Oppo and Hasselblad, unlocks saturation, contrast, sharpness and vignette controls when capturing JPEG files and is calibrated to match the Hasselblad X2D 100C camera. In addition to JPEG and RAW capture, Master mode features RAW MAX by capturing 50 MP RAW photos with all the benefits of computational photography, with RAW MAX photos boasting 13 stops of dynamic range and 16-bit color depth in space. Color BT2020.

oppo find x7 ultra screen

The screen is QHD+ with 1-120 Hz LTPO technology And with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and DisplayMate A+ rating, brightness up to 1600 nits outdoors and up to 4500 nits when watching HDR content. With Oppo’s ProXDR, it takes advantage of the maximum brightness and will be compatible with the Ultra HDR standard launched by Google in Android 14, so in the future, HDR photos will be displayed with a wide and bright tonal range.

Performance of Oppo Find X7 Ultra

processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage for 4K video editing. It also has a dedicated security chip, allowing users to access private information without any risk, and with a privacy-focused VIP slider, you can quickly and easily change notification modes or disable access to the camera, location, and microphone. Are.

The battery is 5,000 mAh, so it offers a whole day of autonomy and 100W SUPERVOOCTM charge charges it fully in less than 30 minutes, while 50W wireless charging charges it in 60 minutes.

oppo find x7 ultra technical sheet

Dimensions: 164.3 x 76.2 x 9.5 mm | 221 grams

Display: 6.82-inch curved LTPO OLED | Resolution 3168 x 1440 pixels | 510 dpi | DCI-P3 |4,500 nits (max) | 2,300 nits (HDR) | 1600 Nits (HBM) | 120 hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 | Adreno 750 GPU

RAM: 12/16GB LPDDR5x

Storage: 256, 512 GB | Not expandable with microSD

Rear Camera: Wide 50 MP, 1″, f/1.8, 1G7P lens, OIS | Wide Angle 50 MP, F/2.0, 123º, 6P Lens, Macro 4 cm | 50 MP telephoto, 6x optical zoom, f/2.6, 5P lens, OIS | Telephoto 50 MP, f/4.3, 1G3P lens, OIS | dolby vision video

Front Camera: 32 MP f/2.4

Battery: 5,000 mAh | 100W fast charging | 50W wireless charging | reverse charging 10w

OS: ColorOS 14

Connectivity: Dual Nano SIM | 5G SA, NSA | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4 | USB Type C | NFC | gps gnss

Other: On-screen fingerprint sensor facial recognition artificial intelligence