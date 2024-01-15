Haiti: Former coup leader Philippe calls for civil disobedience. AlMomento.net

image

Civil disobedience at Jeremy Wharf, Haiti.

PORT-AU-PRINCE.- Several protests have been recorded in cities in Haiti’s northwest, north and northeast following a call for civil disobedience by former coup leader Guy Philippe, according to local media in the neighboring country.

Despite police action to maintain order in Juana Méndez, protesters say public offices should keep their doors closed until it is decided what will happen in the next few hours.

Hundreds of Haitians march through the main streets of the Cafu commune demanding the departure of Prime Minister Ariel Henry after Philippe’s speech.

Burned tires in Juana Méndez.

In the town of Te Gwao, protesters have blocked the main road with bottles, rubber, stones and other objects to stop traffic.

“After calling for civil disobedience and asking the public to occupy public offices, including that of the Prime Minister, Guy Philippe launched this Monday a movement that has the armed support of the BSAP, but unlike 2004, politicians and businessmen. “Without the participation of Haiti,” Edwin Parason, Haiti’s former consul to the Dominican Republic, published on Twitter.





