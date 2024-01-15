Haiti’s Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, arrives in Puerto Rico amid the ongoing wave of violence in the country

(CNN) — A plane carrying Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry landed in Puerto Rico this Tuesday, Sheila Anglero Mojica, spokeswoman for Governor Pedro Pierluisi, confirmed to CNN.

Anglero indicated he had no additional details on the matter, but added that “federal agents from United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are in charge,” without providing further details.

Over the past week, Port-au-Prince has faced highly coordinated attacks by gangs against law enforcement and state institutions. Armed groups burned police stations and freed thousands of prisoners from two prisons in what one gang leader described as an attempt to overthrow Henry’s government.

The wave of violence broke out while Henry was in Kenya, where he signed an agreement supporting a Kenya-led mission to deploy 1,000 police officers to Haiti to restore security on the island. Before arriving in Puerto Rico today, the prime minister’s last public appearance was in Kenya on Friday, according to Mojica.

Thousands and millions of displaced people in Haiti

The Haitian government declared a state of emergency on Sunday amid increasing violence in Port-au-Prince. Meanwhile, according to the United Nations, about 15,000 people have fled their homes in the capital. This figure adds to the more than 300,000 people who were already displaced by mass violence.

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric indicated that “the majority of these people had already been displaced.”

Despite security concerns, UN humanitarian partners have distributed mattresses, hygiene kits, food, lamps and other essential assistance, the spokesperson said.

Dujarric said the World Food Program has distributed about 5,500 hot meals to people living in three new displacement sites, while the International Organization for Migration has distributed emergency shelter materials to more than 300 families.

The United Nations highlighted that half of Haiti’s population, 5.5 million people, are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Dujarric said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply concerned” about the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Haiti and its impact on Haiti’s civilian population.

The Dominican Republic has suspended air operations to and from Haiti.

The Dominican Republic suspended passenger and cargo air operations to and from Haiti this Tuesday, with immediate effect, according to a statement citing Resolution No. 46-2024 issued by the Civil Aviation Board (JAC) of the Dominican Republic.

In it, the JAC’s president, José Ernesto Marte Piantini, explains that “in exceptional circumstances, during a period of emergency or in the interest of public safety, it may temporarily restrict or restrict flights over its entire territory or part of it with immediate effect.” can be done. “

Also Monday, Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader said heightened security was in place along the border with Haiti following the escape of more than 3,500 prisoners into the neighboring country over the weekend.

Although the head of state did not reveal what the increased border security meant, he warned that any escaped Haitian prisoner entering the country would be met with a “harsh response.”

Troops deployed along the border are “ready to deter or prevent any incident” that threatens the peace of the region, Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Carlos Luciano Diaz Morfa said Tuesday.