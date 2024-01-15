Happier than ever: Brad Pitt lives with his girlfriend who is 29 years younger than him

The 60-year-old actor may have found the spark again after making the “natural” decision to move in with Ines de Ramon, who he has shared his life with for 18 months.

“They spent so much time together at Brad’s house that it made sense for Ines to move in with him,” the insider told People magazine. He also said that Brad “couldn’t be happier” with the move.

“He loves spending time with her,” the source said. It’s really incredible to see. Brad is an amazing person. He deserves to be happy.”

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon, 34, were first linked in November 2022 and have been dating quietly since then. Another source told Entertainment Tonight, “They are great together and she’s happier than ever.” She still has her house, but they spend most of their time there and most of Ines’s things are there.

Brad Pitt separated from his wife Angelina Jolie in 2016 and the two were declared legally single in 2019. Their divorce has not been finalized yet. Ines de Ramon was married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley from 2019 to 2022.