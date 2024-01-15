Panama’s Adalberto Carrasquilla finally announces his destination to continue his career

2024-02-19
Adalberto Carrasquilla Has put an end to the rumors regarding his football future. The Panama national team has decided to stay and play with the Houston Dynamo of MLS after renewing its contract.
Canalero’s new league contract is until 2025, but there is an option to continue in 2026 and 2027, according to the Dynamo announcement, which also highlights that Adalberto Carrasquilla was a consistent starter in Houston’s midfield last year, helping in the club’s victories. Played an important role. United States Open Cup.
Carrasquilla played 25 games for the Houston Dynamo in the regular season, scoring three goals and providing eight assists. Carrasquilla started all five of Houston’s MLS Cup playoff games, registering a key assist in the first game against Real Salt Lake in a 2–1 loss. 1 win.
Club general manager Pat Onstad highlighted that: “Coco is an extraordinary talent, who has attracted significant international attention with his performances for both club and country over the past two years.”
“Extending the contract of Koko was a priority for us this offseason, as he is an integral part of one of the best midfields in the league and a key contributor to our recent success. “We are delighted to have Coco commit to a new deal as we build on the strong foundation we established last year.”
Adalberto Carrasquilla also mentioned the decision to renew his contract with Dynamo. “Last year our team showed that it can once again be a true contender in MLS.”
(tags to translate)Houston Dynamo
Source link