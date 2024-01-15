Panama’s Adalberto Carrasquilla finally announces his destination to continue his career

2024-02-19



Adalberto Carrasquilla Has put an end to the rumors regarding his football future. The Panama national team has decided to stay and play with the Houston Dynamo of MLS after renewing its contract.

Canalero’s new league contract is until 2025, but there is an option to continue in 2026 and 2027, according to the Dynamo announcement, which also highlights that Adalberto Carrasquilla was a consistent starter in Houston’s midfield last year, helping in the club’s victories. Played an important role. United States Open Cup.

Carrasquilla played 25 games for the Houston Dynamo in the regular season, scoring three goals and providing eight assists. Carrasquilla started all five of Houston’s MLS Cup playoff games, registering a key assist in the first game against Real Salt Lake in a 2–1 loss. 1 win.