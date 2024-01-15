Sam’s Club auctions phones from brands like iPhone and Samsung. Which is the cheapest?

Phone cell phone They have become an essential item for daily use, thanks to the many functions that they provide to users and that provide them with comfort that covers different aspects of their lives such as personal in communication and professional in the organization. Therefore, at the beginning of 2024 many people considered changing it and in view of this, Sam’s Club Some offers from brands like iPhone and Samsung At low cost.

debate on the use of iPhone and Samsung It grows among users through social networks, because while some highlight the advantages of the operating systems, others highlight the disadvantages of each of them, such as the quality of the content and the cost. To do this, some people choose to buy equipment at a lower price to fully understand what each of them has to offer them and this happens when they immerse themselves in the offers that the stores offer from time to time. Are.

As is the case with Sam’s Club, which launched an offer for the Samsung Galaxy A04 64 GB smartphone through its website, ranging in price from 3,579 to 2,351 pesos. This is a device with a 6.5” HD+ screen, Infinity-V; 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal and expandable up to 1 TB; 50+ 2 MP and 5 MP front cameras, and AI powered battery that detects and adjusts to your mobile usage habits for long-lasting power.

Regarding Apple, the chain of stores offers the Apple iPhone SE 64 GB White from the AT&T company through its website. It has a 4.7” Retina HD display; The A13 Bionic chip, which, it notes, is the fastest in a smartphone. It also has Touch ID, with which it can be unlocked with greater security, and has a 12 MP rear and 7 MP front camera system. The cost is 11,251 pesos.