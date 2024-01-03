Harvard’s key to living beyond 100 is hard to find in Spain

How to live longer and better, In the continuing search for the formula for eternal life or, at least, a way to prolong our days, the prestigious Harvard University has played a vital role. Studies promoted by its health department have provided some clues.

Although there is no magical solution, all scientific work suggests that maintaining healthy lifestyle is important, It has been proven that eating a balanced diet and getting regular physical exercise can boost our longevity. Now, to these statements, a recent investigation by an American University has been added, in which it has been claimed that How to increase life expectancy by 30%,

To follow his advice we must first know what is the amount of exercise Those are recommended by major health organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) or the American Heart Association of the United States. Both agree that you should get 150 to 300 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise per week. It is also possible to replace this amount with between 75 and 150 minutes of high-intensity exercise.

key to increased longevity

If we don’t choose, nothing happens. A few days ago a recent study was published in the Scientific Journal European Heart Journal indicated that, for reducing cardiovascular risk (the first cause of death), aerobic exercise is as effective as training combination Resistance (weights) and aerobic training (cardio).

{{#price}} {{#ap}} {{/ap}} {{^ap}} {{/ap}} {{/value}}

Exercise is so important that 75 minutes of moderate physical activity a week, which is half the minimum recommended by WHO, could prevent one in ten premature deaths in the world. However, in Spain we do not comply with this scale, In fact, more than 70% of Spanish children and adolescents do not meet the minimum amount of exercise recommended by WHO.

The new study, led by Dr. Dong Hoon Lee of the Department of Nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, shows that Double or multiply the recommended amount by four increased moderate or vigorous exercise Life expectancy 30% higherDue to which the chances of reaching 100 years increases.

Work published in scientific journal Spreading, analyzed data from more than 100,000 adults. Through their analysis they found that doubling the recommended amount of moderate or vigorous exercise significantly reduces mortality.

But exercise is not the only key. Another study from the University of Jyväskylä in Finland sheds light on that Healthy lifestyle habits also affect longevity, Anna Kankanpää and her team found that about 40% of the sedentary subjects died. But be careful, as accelerated biological aging has been observed even in very active people. Therefore, it seems appropriate to find a middle path. WHO recommendations and maintaining a healthy diet can be a good starting point.

In short, for enjoy a long, healthy life, it is essential to take a comprehensive approach to health and well-being, which includes both regular physical exercise and a balanced and nutritious diet, as well as care of the mind and stable social relationships. Experts recommend eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, carbohydrates and proteins while avoiding processed foods and saturated fats.