Patrick Mahomes gets close to Joe Montana on a Super Bowl ring

Mahomes continues to build on his legacy, There’s still a long way to go to emulate what Tom Brady did, but he’s on the right track after winning his third ring as a champion and thus keeping himself from joining the list of select quarterbacks .

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is just one championship ring away from legends like Joe Montana (1981, 1984, 1988 and 1989).The San Francisco 49ers, interestingly, have already been defeated in the Big Game twice by Terry Bradshaw of the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974, 1975, 1978 and 1979).

With Sunday’s win, Mahomes matched another legend, Troy Aikman, quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys who won three championship rings in the 1992, 1993 and 1995 seasonsThat is, in the same period as today’s Kansas City quarterback.

hunting for brady

still, Mahomes’ mission in the NFL is far from overThe Chiefs quarterback is looking to emulate what the historic quarterback did when he won six rings with the New England Patriots, plus the luxury of winning another ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

You may be interested in: Deebo Samuel scares

related news

Besides, Mahomes left a message for the entire NFL after Chiefs played as ‘underdog’ in the last three games of the NFL playoffs, and they did so with a spectacular response.

“I’m pleased with the boys for continuing to believe in this team. And let people know the Kansas City Chiefs will never be an ‘underdog,’ Mahomes said at the end of the game.