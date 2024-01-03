New on Prime: This movie gave Jennifer Lawrence (Hunger Games) her only Oscar – Cinema News

In 2013, French audiences discovered Happiness Therapy in theaters, a romantic comedy starring the stellar duo Jennifer Lawrence/Bradley Cooper.

Create an unconventional romantic comedy. This director is David O. Russell had this desire when he filmed Happiness Therapy, an adaptation of Matthew Quick’s book in early 2010. This cinematic UFO is the story of two lost souls who find mutual support.

Pat (Cooper) lost everything: his house, his job, and his wife. Even he has to live with his parents. Soon, he meets Tiffany (Lawrence), a beautiful young woman who has had a tumultuous career. An unexpected bond begins to form between them and, together, they will try to take control of their respective lives.

Bradley Cooper (Very Bad Trip) and Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) present two roles that defy the norm. The actress was only 22 when she starred in this film and is best known for her role as Katniss Everdeen in the dystopian saga.

Don’t be fooled by the summary of Happiness Therapy. The film is, above all, a sharp, even cynical comedy that will make you smile despite its themes of bipolarity, depression and even nymphomania.

An award for the daughter of fire

David O. Russell’s film is making waves in festivals before its release. He won awards in Toronto, at the BAFTAs, at the Golden Globes… and at the Oscars. That year, Happiness Therapy was nominated in 9 categories. But this award will be given only to Jennifer Lawrence. Thanks to her critically acclaimed performance, the Hunger Games star won her first gold statuette. The actress would be so overwhelmed with emotion that she would fall down the stairs just before going on stage to collect her award:

Despite her stellar performances in Joy, Don’t Look Up and American Bluff, Jennifer Lawrence has never repeated this feat. David O. The latter, directed by Russell, would also mark a reunion between the two actors the following year.

Happiness Therapy is available on Prime from 10th February.