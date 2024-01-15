Has anyone managed to install macOS on Nintendo DS

A user has turned his Nintendo into a Mac… and we love it!

In the last few years we have seen The most expert computer scientists who perform all kinds of adventures and tricks with Apple electronic devices, Like that time when a user used the Game Boy Camera in a FaceTime video call on their Mac.

and now known as YouTube Michael MJD Have managed – we still don’t really know how – install and Run the macOS operating system on a Nintendo DS console, Yes, yes, you read that right, on Nintendo!

In fact, this is not the first time that someone has managed to pull off such a crazy journey successfully. Another user managed to run the Mac operating system on the Steam Deck in a computing feat that only the most advanced users can accomplish.

They turn the Nintendo DS into the most inconvenient Mac in history

Have you ever thought about managing all your macOS files on a portable console? Well, probably not, but if you ever even remotely contemplate doing this, you have the solution from Michael MJD’s YouTube channel.

In his video, which was published a week ago and has almost 170,000 views at the time of writing this article, Michael explains how he managed to run the Mac operating system on a Nintendo DS console. ensures that The result isn’t the most convenient or most efficient in the world, but it works!

