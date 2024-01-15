Blake Snell to San Francisco Giants, source reports interest

san francisco giants is determined to join the fight in the Major Leagues, and we’re not just talking about the National League’s complicated West Division los angeles dodgers, we talk about the postseason and even the World Series. inclusion of George Soler and recently signed matt chapman They send a special message to all their rivals. However, everything does not end there, Cy Young comes into the limelight, blake snell,

Cuban and American acquisitions add to this san francisco giants Two bats that can help their attack a lot. In 2023, between the two sluggers, they had 143 runs batted in, 248 hits, 63 doubles, 53 home runs, and 129 RBI. Additionally, Soler’s offensive line was .250/.341/.853 and Chapman’s was .240/.330/.754. But that’s not all, there’s still one important piece left to add.





You may be interested in: Around 700: Juan Soto overtakes the Yankees

San Francisco Giants interested in Blake Snell

Several reports have mentioned the La Bahia team’s interest in the National League’s current Cy Young. Susan SlusserThe San Francisco Chronicle’s beat reporter noted that: “I have Chapman confirmed with the Giants and I opt out of it every year. And that *doesn’t* mean they’re away from Snell. “They’re still very much in.”,

Similarly, Alex PavlovichOf nbc sportsindicated that: “When camp opened last month, Boras had the four best players left on the free agent market. According to sources, they have now found homes for two of them and the Giants are committed to the third. He remained patient and in the battle for Chapman and reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell in recent days.,

You may be interested in: It went viral: Ronald Acuña Jr. played a joke on Jose Altuve

in conclusion, mark feinsand Of mlbIt was reported on 19 February that: According to the source, “Blake Snell has an offer from the Yankees, although the Angels and Giants remain possibilities for the reigning National League Cy Young winner”.,

getting to know the agent scott boras And the amount of money the San Francisco Giants have (remember they offered several million carlos correa And aaron judge In recent times), it is not unreasonable to think of the arrival of the ace in the western United States. If so, will they be a strong candidate in the National League or are they already strong without him? We read them!