He played only 149 minutes with the ‘Gunners’

brazilian winger marquinhos Will play with Fluminense from Rio de Janeiro janeirocurrent champion of Libertadores Cup The American has been loaned to England by Arsenal, the Rio club announced on Thursday. “The barely 20-year-old player signed a contract with Tricolor until the end of the year. “The athlete belongs to England’s Arsenal and comes to the club on loan with an option to buy,” the Brazilian team said in a statement.

Sao Paulo emerged in the mine, marquinhos The ‘Gunners’ acquired him in January after being loaned to Nantes in France last August. The São Paulo attacker had less involvement than expected in the French league, where he played 149 minutes in seven matches, one of them as a first baseman. At Arsenal, who bought him from São Paulo in June 2022, he scored one goal and provided an assist in the six games he played following his arrival. He was then loaned to Norwich of the English Second Division for the first half of 2023. With the Canaries he played eleven games, scoring one goal and providing an assist. Marquinhos won the gold medal with Brazil in the football tournament of the Pan American Games in Santiago-2023 and was the ’10’ in the recent South American Olympic qualifiers in Venezuela, where the ‘Selecao’ were eliminated without the chance to qualify for the Paris Olympics. was abandoned. ,

In ‘Flu’, directed by former Brazilian coach Fernando DinizWill fight from April to protect Libertadores Cup and for that Brazil,

“The goal of the season is to win as many titles as possible. “It would be amazing if we could win the Libertadores championship twice,” the winger said in a statement. To fight for more conquests, ‘Fluazao’ retained most of its base, strengthened with the arrival of famous players such as attacker Douglas Costa and midfielder Renato Augusto.

