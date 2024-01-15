He regrets not being able to sign with Barcelona

2024-02-28



There is a situation that will accompany Arda Guler The rest of his career. And in mid-2023 he decided to sign for real Madrid And not by Barcelona, ​​a team that also wanted his services.

sycamore He is living a very complicated reality, as he has only played 92 minutes for the white team so far this season. There was very little time left for the expectations that were placed on the Turks.

That small number of minutes is a special decision of Carlo Ancelotti, the coach does not trust his abilities and in the last match real Madrid Against Sevilla, Guler was ready to enter, but the goal was scored modric And decided to leave him on the bench and put on Dani Ceballos.

This is not the first time “Carleto” They heated up the Turkish footballer in vain, in fact against Almeria, Güler made movements during the second half and did not see any action.

NationalThe Barcelona newspaper, assures that Guler regrets not signing for the Culé team, and even more so seeing how Xavi gives opportunities to young promises like Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi.