Marvel Announces Complete Scarlet Witch Series After MCU ‘Death’

Amid Kevin Feige’s rebuilding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the superhero giant recently announced the entire Scarlet Witch series. The fan-favorite character will return this year for an all-new event, which Marvel says will “give their dedicated fan base all the magic of chaos they can handle!”

Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, has been a part of the Marvel canon for decades. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Scarlet Witch made her Marvel Comics debut in “X-Men #4” (1964). Since then, she has been a staple of the comic books and in 2014, was adapted into live-action, played by Elizabeth Olsen.

Olsen debuts as Wanda Maximoff in post-credits scene Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and starred in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), captain america civil war (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Olsen, along with Paul Bettany (Vision), were also the first major Marvel stars to have their own series on Disney+.

wandavision Followed Wanda and Vision’s journey as parents. Ultimately, it was revealed that the city they lived in had been manipulated through Wanda’s powerful magic due to her extreme grudge against Vision, who was killed by Thanos. infinity war, Star then returned as the main rival Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022) with Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange). It was here that Wanda was apparently murdered as she destroyed the Darkhold.

But all is not lost in the pages of the comics, as Marvel recently announced a new series featuring the Scarlet Witch. Coming in mid-June, “Scarlet Witch” is written by Steve Orlando with art by Jacopo Camagni. Orlando previously worked on the anniversary limited series, “Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver”.

Marvel.com writes, “Further building on the thrilling status quo introduced in her previous run, Scarlet Witch continues her role as a hero to the helpless… but magic always has consequences.” “See everything that makes the Scarlet Witch the most feared sorceress in the Marvel Universe as she pursues her new calling against mysterious threats new and old!” The story features the Scarlet Witch living in New York before confronting a new primal force that threatens everything she has.

Orlando revealed how excited he was to be back working on the Scarlet Witch title and promised “blockbuster storytelling” with Wanda taking on “one of Marvel’s most powerful and climactic entities” (according to Marvel.com). Is.

Wanda’s personal journey with magic is something that has been paralleled in the comics and live-action projects alike. In the MCU, Wanda Maximoff realized her true powers when she faced Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) in the finale. wandavision And then test that new found witchcraft Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,

The future of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is uncertain. The vessel appears to have perished under a stone tower doctor strange sequel, but a flash of light reveals that she survived the fall. Being one of the MCU’s most popular entities it’s likely that fans will see her again, and in fact, there are several places she could appear again – including her own movie.

Later this year, Kathryn Hahn will return as Agatha Harkness Agatha All Along On Disney+. This new series will continue the story wandavision, offers a glimpse at Agatha’s life after the Hex. Moving forward, Marvel Studios will eventually return to The Avengers avengers 5 (2026) and avengers: secret wars (2027).

It’s unclear whether Marvel has changed the trajectory of the franchise after the many setbacks it has faced over the years. The low box office performance of some titles, as well as the controversy and removal of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, has weakened the franchise somewhat. But all is not lost. On Valentine’s Day, Marvel unveils eagerly awaited cast members Fantastic Four (2025) Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and the Thing, aka Marvel’s First Family, with Pedro Pascal, Wayne Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Barrach.

Marvel Comics’ “Scarlet Witch #1” goes on sale June 12, 2024.

