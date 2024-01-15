He talked about an extension with the Yankees

The day that all the fans new York Yankees They were waiting, it has come, juan soto He wore uniform for the first time. Midway through spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the Dominican appeared ready to give everything for his new jersey on the morning of Feb. 19.

Before you start practicing with your classmates, juan soto He took advantage of the conversation with the media present in the press room. There, he revealed several of his objectives for MLB 2024, commenting on details regarding his contract with the Yankees and future moves in the upcoming free agency.





You may be interested in: Captain arrives: Aaron Judge trains with the New York Yankees

Press conference by Juan Soto

One of the first impressions of the left-hander new York Yankees indicated that: “It’s going to be a lot of fun. We have a great lineup.”, “We have a big and deep lineup. He can bat in any part of the lineup, I have no problem with that.”said the Dominican.

To juan soto He asked him if he had already had a detailed discussion with him new York YankeesTo which he replied: “I’m just focused on being 24. I’m here to play baseball.” “I’m focused on playing this year and trying to win everything we can and bring a championship to New York.”, When asked if his new team had the potential to win the World Series, he specifically mentioned that: “You tell me…we have everything we need.”,

You may be interested in: New York Yankees manager talks about Gleyber Torres extension

About the possibility of playing in Yankee Stadium Said: “It will be electric. It will be fun. There’s a lot of Latin communities there, so it’s going to be really exciting. You will feel at home »,

gardener He also took the opportunity to praise his teammate in the Dominican Republic, robinson canoe, “He was a guy I’ve been following since I was a little kid and I want to be like him, he’s my mentor.”,

juan soto Talked about the keys to winning the championship: “We have to put our egos aside and we have to play as a team and try to do the little things when it matters.”,