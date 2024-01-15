Super Bowl: What happened to Megan Fox with Taylor Swift?

The look Megan Fox displayed with Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl after-party on Sunday is causing obsession on the web.

The pink-haired actress, 37, showed off a gaunt and disfigured face in photos taken at Zouk Club in Las Vegas early in the morning following the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers. ,

Fox was with Taylor Swift and the singer’s boyfriend, Chiefs player Travis Kelce, as well as her friend Machine Gun Kelly.

Some internet users have gone so far as to question the fact that it is actually him in the photos. The actress gives a sign of peace and some people remember that she has changed a lot since dating Machine Gun Kelly.



Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in New York in June 2022.



AFP



Could the mother of 11-year-old Noah Shannon, 10-year-old Bodhi Ransom, and 7-year-old Journey River get facial surgery? At least this is the hypothesis put forward by some people on social networks.