Healthy diet A study claims changing what you eat could make you live 10 years longer

while crossing the obstacle of 40 years, Our body undergoes important changes that require our special attention Diet. adopt healthy eating habits At this stage of life you can not only improve our quality of lifebut it also has the potential Add a decade to our life expectancy,

an investigation of University of Bergen in Norwaypublished in ‘Nature Food’ magazine, has revealed that making changes to your diet after you reach the age of 40 could extend your life expectancy by a decade.

analyzed in this study Eating habits and lifestyle of more than 65,000 British over a period of 20 years. The results indicated that participants who implemented substantial changes to their diet, e.g. Reduce your intake of red and processed meat, increase your intake of fruits, vegetables and whole grains, and achieved weight loss, were less likely to die prematurely.

This article explains how dietary changes Performance after the age of 40 can be a fundamental basis A long and healthy life.

Importance of nutrition after 40

As we grow up, metabolism slows down, Muscle mass is reduced and the risk of chronic diseases increases. A balanced diet And these changes can be compensated to suit these circumstances Reduce the risk of health problems. It is important to pay attention to the quality of the foods we consume, choosing options that provide high nutritional density.

Major Foods and Essential Nutrients

lean proteins: include lean proteins such as fish, chicken, beans And tofu is important. These proteins help maintain muscle mass, which is important for a healthy metabolism and prevent sarcopenia (age-related muscle loss). fruits and vegetables: excess consumption of Fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, is necessary. These nutrients fight oxidative stress and inflammation, factors related to aging and chronic diseases. healthy fats:Fats are essential, but choosing the right fats is important. Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, found in olive oil, avocado, nuts and fatty fishBeneficial for heart health. fiber: Increase fiber intake Whole grains, beans, fruits and vegetables Helps improve digestion and reduces the risk of heart disease. Calcium and Vitamin D: To protect bone health and prevent osteoporosis, it is important to ensure adequate intake of calcium and vitamin D. This can be achieved through low-fat dairy products. green leafy vegetables And supplement if necessary. hydration: Staying adequately hydrated is essential for optimal functioning of the body, especially as the sense of thirst diminishes with age.

reducing unhealthy foods

It is equally important to include beneficial foods Reduce your intake of foods that may be harmful, This includes limiting the intake of Refined sugars, trans fats, processed meats and excess alcohol. These foods can contribute to the development of chronic diseases and aggravate existing health problems.

Mediterranean diet as a model

An excellent example of proper diet after age 40 Mediterranean diet, Rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, olive oil and fish, it has been linked to a lower incidence of chronic diseases and longer life expectancy.

It is important to remember that each person is unique and may Special dietary requirements. Therefore, it is advisable to consult a nutritionist or doctor to tailor the diet to individual needs, especially if there are pre-existing health conditions.

Summary, Adopt a healthy and balanced diet after 40 It’s not just a matter of losing weight or staying fit; there is one Long-term investments in our health and well-being. By making conscious changes to our diet we can have a positive impact on our health. Longevity and quality of life, Let’s remember that it is never too late to start taking care of our body and that the benefits of good nutrition accumulate over time, opening doors for us. long and healthy life