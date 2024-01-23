Herediano manager reveals the truth about Johan Venegas at Alajuelense

One of the leaders of the red and yellow team confessed the reality of what is happening with Johan Venegas and the plans of “Team Florence” with the future of this player.





What happened to Johan Venegas through his social networks worried many people after the rumors in the last few hours about the situation of the red and black attacker.

Venegas deleted all posts from his Instagram account, put an entirely black photo as his profile image and uploaded a brain emoji to his stories where he fielded questions from Costa Rican football fans.

Rumors of a possible departure from Liga Deportiva Alajuelense by the player began to be heard in the last few hours, with some pointing to Venegas’ dissatisfaction with recent signings in attack (Jonathan Moyá and Fernando Lesme).

Following this news, Herediano manager Robert Garbanzo spoke to the media before the match this Wednesday against Saprissa, where he was consulted about the rumors that had made the “team” interested in the services of the 35-year-old. Was placed as one of the teams. -Old attacker.

Garbanzo made some candid statements about the Forward’s environment: “What we learned is that he felt frustrated and uncomfortable at Alajuelense. Since then, no one has spoken to him but he is a great player that any team would want.” He added.

The manager was asked if the Florence team would contact the player, he said: “He has a contract until the end of 2024, there’s nothing we can do and out of respect for the club that has his record, we can’t do anything but wait and see what happens. We’re holding back to see That’s what happens.”

Robert said the Pass Market is still open for Florence until Jan. 31, which is where the registration period ends.

The Alajuelense striker’s future is still uncertain, at the moment we only know that he has a contract with the Hedgehogs unit until the end of the year.