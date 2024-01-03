Here’s the video that makes the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. official! – sport.fr

What was a secret is now (almost) official: Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are getting closer and may be the new hot couple.

His first appearance took place on Sunday February 11 during a preview of the Super Bowl outside a luxurious hotel in Las Vegas, where the match took place. They tried to go secretly, the athlete was a little ahead of the celebrity, as the captured images show. However, despite his efforts, they were photographed together.

A source close to the two, who spoke to the British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’, revealed that Kim Kardashian wants to keep their relationship a secret for two main reasons: on the one hand, to avoid any kind of speculation and, on the other hand, to avoid Kanye West. Prevent violent reaction, given what he’s already done to Pete Davidson. She wants to avoid such a situation at all costs. However, it seems inevitable that Kanye will eventually speak publicly about this, as has been the case in the past.

Additionally, the American media already consider them to be the hottest celebrity couple in the world (although Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may dispute that title). It remains to be seen whether their relationship will become more visible to the general public in the coming days or not.