Tyler Herro makes history with Miami Heat

franchise of Miami Heat has great three-point shooters, one of them is tyler herro,

At only 24 years old, “Wonderful boy” He’s already part of a select group in history Heat, He is one of only five players to have made at least 700 three-point baskets while wearing a miami,

In just its fifth season nbaThe 6’5 guard has made 711 three-pointers. He currently ranks fourth all-time in the franchise. But let’s better review who are the top scorers in the history of this club.

Becomes the first player with 700+ triples in Miami Heat history

Duncan Robinson: 954

Tim Hardaway: 806

Eddie Jones: 712

Tyler Herro: 711

Glen Rice: 708

tyler herro He has already overtaken Rice and is just three points away from entering the top 3 in history. Of the top five on the list, he is the one who has played the fewest games with 275 and is second with the fewest minutes on the court (31.8 MPG). Robinson is the only one who has seen less action per game (26.2 mpg).

This season he has converted 110 triples. in the set of Miami Heat Only Duncan Robinson (129) is ahead of him in that line. Additionally, his percentage from the perimeter is fantastic (.404).

Lifetime, his three-point shooting average is .386 (1843–711). With at least 400 triples made, he is one of the most effective three-point shooters in history Miami Heat,

Best percentage in Miami (min. 400 triples converted)

Voshon Lenard: .399 (473 at 3 p.m.)

Duncan Robinson: .398 (954 at 3 p.m.)

Glen Rice: .386 (708 at 3 p.m.)

Tyler Herro: .386 (711 at 3 pm)

robinson And hero They are still active players Miami Heat, Both would continue to improve their individual marks in triples, in Robinson’s case he is the all-time leader for the franchise.

Miami Heat They currently appear in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. His record is 28-25. If this team remains among the major contenders for the playoffs, it is mainly because of the performance of Herro and Robinson.