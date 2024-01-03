Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital asks for help in locating patient’s family

Houston, Texas- Memorial Hermann Northeastern Hospital Is asking for help from the community in locating the patient’s family.
According to health officials, The man has black hair, brown eyes and his age is between 25 to 35 years.
Additionally, he has a short beard and moustache, Also, she has a tattoo of a red rose on her right shoulder with a name written below it.
The patient was admitted on February 1, 2024, after being helped by EMS teams. Near the 4800 block of Old Spanish Trail in Houston.
Anyone with information about this patient is encouraged to contact Memorial Hermann Northeast at 281-913-4282.
How to report a missing person?
The city of Houston is home to the Texas Center for the Missing, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing assistance to missing people and their families through crisis intervention, prevention, and community education. To contact them you can go to them Internet page.
