Cubans condemn irregularities in online store delivery

Users of social networks condemned the poor quality of products received from online stores from which relatives, in a huge economic effort, send food products to Cuba.

“Please, I need someone to answer about a box from a shipment that I received and it came with 10 bones without meat, this is the photo,” Facebook group “Supermarket 23 – Store Shipping” wrote Internet user Anais Hernandez. Cuba from any part of the world”.

Facebook Capture/Anais Hernandez

In the photo shared, the complainant leaves graphic evidence of a box containing several meatless chicken bones from a purchased package, which she also showed.

The shipping company responded to the complaint made, although according to later comments, such errors do not seem to be uncommon in their work.

“These inconveniences are the result of an error that occurred at the processing plant, which led to a deterioration in the quality of the product,” it was justified. However, how does this type of error explain the fact that ten chicken bones reach their recipients without any meat?

Capture from Facebook/Supermarket23

In the comments section of the publication, the woman was supported by Internet users who expressed that this shipping agency has reduced the quality of the products it delivers.

“Claim it’s too expensive,” was one of the pieces of advice he gave the woman.

Another person said they had a problem with a product missing from an order two months ago. “It took a while for them to respond, but after several emails they returned the money, meaning the solution was to put the fund value into my Supermarket23.com account. It’s not the best thing, but in the end it was a solution,” he commented.

Capture from Facebook/Supermarket23

One person commented that it was a mistake and supported the delivery unit’s response, with another user replying: “Whose fault? Do you believe that, in a place where there is no need to steal, there is every There are cameras all over the place? Everywhere, a canner is going to start taking meat out of some chicken thighs? They don’t even believe it themselves.”

One user also said that “something similar happened to a friend of hers, with sugar, it was repackaged and delivered with garbage inside.”

Capture from Facebook/Supermarket23

“I believe it, they brought me a package of cookies that looked like they were made of glass, the way they sell in the markets, I saw publications full of praise, oh, And really bad ham that they sell in the markets, I think they themselves are the ones who publish these wonders, I don’t want them to send me anything,” commented another user.

Publication, which already has more than 100 comments where Cubans have told their anecdotes with this online store.

While these stores try to provide relief for Cubans who have family abroad, those who are material There are supply shortages in Cuba and people no longer know where to buy basic necessities And everything you really need to survive amid scarcity, inflation and a devalued currency.