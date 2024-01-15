High blood sugar: When are glucose levels worrying and how should you act? , Health magazine

diabetes It is undoubtedly one of the diseases that people fear the most and this is because it is chronic (it has no cure) and its control must be very strict; Otherwise it can lead to a series of health problems that can compromise various organs and even life.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the pathology caused at least 2 million deaths worldwide in 2019.

Both prediabetes and diabetes occur because the pancreas loses the ability to send the insulin needed to carry sugar from food to cells, which in turn goes through the bloodstream and provides energy to the body.

When there is not enough insulin, glucose remains in the blood and health problems begin.

Blood tests are important to determine whether someone has diabetes. Photo: Freepik

When is blood sugar considered high?

The American Diabetes Association says optimal glucose levels should fall between the following ranges:

Before eating: 80 to 130 mg/dl.

2 hours after eating: Less than 180 mg/dl.

when glucose level is above 180 and 200 mg/dLThe Mayo Clinic states that, a person is considered to be suffering from hyperglycemia.

Symptoms usually develop slowly over days or weeks and include: frequent urination, increased thirst, blurred vision and fatigue,

When is high blood sugar a concern?

This can happen if blood sugar concentration is not controlled The value goes above 240 ml/dlWhich causes ketones in urine If this is the case, the best thing to do is to administer insulin and intravenous fluids to the patient, seek medical attention or call 911 to attend an emergency, says Kids Health. Is.

