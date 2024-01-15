His most popular movies

We would like to collect your opinion on the way you read us. Please take 2 minutes of your time by clicking here!

Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy are two talented actors who have left their mark on Hollywood with their diverse and memorable roles. They both have impressive filmographies, with their films receiving huge success among audiences and critics.

Emma Stone

La La Land (2016) : This romantic musical film won six Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Emma Stone. Her role as Mia Dolan, an aspiring actress who falls in love with a jazz pianist, received critical acclaim.

: This romantic musical film won six Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Emma Stone. Her role as Mia Dolan, an aspiring actress who falls in love with a jazz pianist, received critical acclaim. Cruella (2021) : This film about 101 Dalmatians allowed Emma Stone to show her dark side by playing the young Cruella de Vil. His performance was praised for its dark humor and flamboyant style.

: This film about 101 Dalmatians allowed Emma Stone to show her dark side by playing the young Cruella de Vil. His performance was praised for its dark humor and flamboyant style. Favorite (2018) :This historical comedy tells the story of two women who compete for the affection of Queen Anne of England. Emma Stone plays Abigail Hill, now Abigail Masham, an ambitious maid who meddles in the royal court.

:This historical comedy tells the story of two women who compete for the affection of Queen Anne of England. Emma Stone plays Abigail Hill, now Abigail Masham, an ambitious maid who meddles in the royal court. Birdman (2014) : This dark satire follows a fallen actor who tries to recapture his former glory. Emma Stone plays Sam Thomson, the actor’s eccentric and intelligent daughter.

cillian murphy

Inception (2010) :This sci-fi thriller tells the story of a team of thieves who infiltrate people’s dreams to steal information. Cillian Murphy plays Robert Fisher Jr., a wealthy heir whose brainchild is the team’s target.

:This sci-fi thriller tells the story of a team of thieves who infiltrate people’s dreams to steal information. Cillian Murphy plays Robert Fisher Jr., a wealthy heir whose brainchild is the team’s target. Dunkirk (2017) :This war film describes the miraculous evacuation of more than 300,000 Allied troops from the beaches of Dunkirk during World War II. Cillian Murphy plays Private Tommy, one of the soldiers waiting to be evacuated to safety on the beach.

:This war film describes the miraculous evacuation of more than 300,000 Allied troops from the beaches of Dunkirk during World War II. Cillian Murphy plays Private Tommy, one of the soldiers waiting to be evacuated to safety on the beach. The Dark Knight (2008) :This superhero film is considered one of the best films of its genre. Cillian Murphy plays Doctor Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow, a villain who uses fear to torment his victims.

:This superhero film is considered one of the best films of its genre. Cillian Murphy plays Doctor Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow, a villain who uses fear to torment his victims. Peaky Blinders (2013–2022) :This television series tells the story of a family gang in Birmingham after World War I. Cillian Murphy plays Tommy Shelby, the gang’s charismatic leader.

These films are just a few examples of the many popular films that have starred Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy. Both of them are talented actors who continue to impress us with their bold role choices and remarkable performances.

Here are his most popular movies, according to our partner Justwatch:

poor creatures With an overall popularity of 48.6% among the global audience, it tops the popularity rankings. FavoriteHis second Oscar-winning performance comes as no surprise and comes in second place. After La la LandWhich was also a top contender for the 2016 Oscar. It’s surprising, Cruella Ranked lower on the list, even though it was a big-budget Disney project.

oppenheimer Gaining over 60% worldwide popularity, it trounces other Cillian Murphy films. startAnother project from Christopher Nolan took second place. dunkirk, without sound 2 And dark Knight Also ranked in our top 10.

