Hits grand slam against Oakland Athletics

mike trout He is considered one of the best players in MLB this century. excellent gardener of los angeles angeles headed towards hall of fame cooperstown And he has put up impressive numbers in 13 years in the majors. These are summarized in 11 all StarThree MVPs and nine silver sluggers,

However, Mike Trout’s last season with his longtime team was not as outstanding as we are accustomed to. Some problems meant that he appeared in only 82 games with an offensive line of .263/.367/.490 (AVE/OBP/SLG), 18 home runs and 44 RBI. For 2024, the player wants to return to his best moments and is already working hard to start the season in optimal conditions.

Mike Trout hits his first home run in spring training

this Wednesday, Los Angeles Angels he faced oakland athletics As part of spring training in line with MLB 2024. The Mike Trout-led team started off with a 6×1 loss in the fifth inning. However, Oakland’s pitchers became so complex that they loaded the bases in one out. Then, the iconic number 27 came into the batsman’s box, failing in his first aggressive at-bat of the clash.

A jug Scott Allen Alexander He took the tough hitter down on a 3-2 count and launched a fastball into lower infield and out. The pitch looked complicated, but it wasn’t to Mike Trout, who released a huge connection that traveled 420 feet to center field. Thus, Trout hit his first home run of the spring and brought the Los Angeles Angels within one run.

So far, Mike Trout has an offensive average of .190 in the preseason, with five RBI, one complete return hit and an OPS of .631. For the next competition, the prestigious site baseball reference He projected a .271/.363/.539 (AVE/OBP/SLG) offensive line for the center fielder with 25 home runs and 59 RBI.



