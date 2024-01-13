Home Depot announces ‘discount’ on Ninja 3-in-1 Blender: Acts as an extractor and processor!

If you need several kitchen appliances and you are going overspendSo don’t do it. Take advantage of the opportunity to purchase this product with an incredible price.

The best part is that it doesn’t come with just one or two utensils, it includes three utensils and thus becomes a kitchen blender. skilled And here we tell you why.

How much does the Ninja Blender and Processor cost?

ninja blender It became famous because many people and experts described it as a good gadget apart from being excellent for cooking or doing anything else.

The best thing is that there is now an incredible discount on the famous blender, as you will be able to buy it for 8,999 pesos. 5 thousand 799 pesos. You save 3,200 pesos.

The whole blender includes 12 smart programs, this is one model ct680 And its capacity is 1200w.

With Ninja Blender you can:

Blender

nutrient extracts

processor

Additionally, this article includes the following:

Crush small ice cubes from your refrigerator

“It has total crushing blades for kneading and chopping, which are removable! Pro extractor blade is ideal for extracting nutrients. Disc for slicing, shredding and grating with auto-spiralizer technology”

BPA free and dishwasher safe

It includes 3 manual programs: Low, High and Pulse

No longer bother with your kitchen products that do not work and are no longer useful, better take advantage of this great discount that will definitely help you prepare anything plate,