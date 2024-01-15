Home run by Mookie Betts and the debut of MLB 2024

los angeles dodgers They faced each other for the second time San Diego Padres In seoul series, In the first challenge between the two teams, the Los Angeles team won by a score of 5×2, earning their first win of the season. This served to mark his debut with the white and blue uniform shohei ohtani and the right pitcher tyler glasnow,

also took place in the second meeting “Gochok Sky Dome”The Dodgers and Padres experienced a true hit fest and American mookie bets He was the undisputed hero in that mass production of breeds. After the first five innings, a total of 18 runs and 25 hits were achieved between the two teams. The score was 10×8 in favor of the Padres.





After starting with an unfavorable score of 5×0, Mookie Betts was one of the main people responsible for the Los Angeles Dodgers staying close on the scoreboard. In his offensive performance in the first half of the game, Bates had three hits in four legal at-bats, including a double and a home run, leading four teammates on the scoreboard.

Mookie Betts hits first home run of MLB 2024 with Los Angeles Dodgers

His first home run of the season, which was also his first mlb 2024, he achieved this at the bottom of the fifth chapter and it helped his team get closer to 10×8 on the board. The connection was achieved against the delivery of the reliever michael king,

In that episode, jason hayward He started the inning with a tremendous hit to center field. Then, Gavin Lux He was taken down via strikeout and then it was Mookie Betts’ turn on the offensive.

King gave the American a three-ball, one-strike count before allowing his homer. bates cracked Burden Hitting 94.4 mph and extending his arms to take the ball to an initial speed of 101.5 mph and 400 feet into left field.

during the last competition of big leagueThe versatile player for the Los Angeles Dodgers hit a total of 39 home runs, his most since his big league debut. All those hits were achieved in first-person position in the offensive sequence.

