Houston Astros acquire pitcher from Atlanta Braves

Houston Astros bought a new launcher

This Thursday, March 28 Houston Astros First game of 2024 season scheduled big league, see you in the afternoon new York Yankees in the stadium Minute Maid Park, This will be the first challenge in a series of four challenges.

As of this minute they have not presented an official roster opening day, In fact, on the afternoon of this Wednesday, March 27, he made a new move. As stated through A official statementhe got the relief pitcher penn murphy From waiver Of atlanta braves, They went to make their respective spots on the roster. Kendall Graveman On the 60-day injured list.

Houston Astros official statement on Penn Murphy

Houston Astros he claimed the right pitcher penn murphy discount of atlanta braves, make room for murphy On the 40-man roster, they kept the right-handed pitcher Kendall Graveman On the 60-day disabled list. announced on General Manager, dana brown,

murphy29, posted a 1.29 ERA (2ER/14IP) in 16 games with 16 strikeouts, a 1.07 WHIP and a .109 opposition batting average. seattle mariners In 2023. he had no presence spring training 2024 Due to recover from a ligament procedure in June 2023. In my career, murphy Posted a 2.70 ERA (25ER/83.1IP) with 92 strikeouts, a 0.97 WHIP and a .179 batting average over 80 appearances.

grave manThe 33-year-old had surgery on his right shoulder in January. He posted a 2.42 ERA (6ER/22.1IP) in 23 regular season starts. Houston Astros In 2023 after receiving from white sox Through a change on 28 July. At the end of the regular season, grave man He started having pain in his right shoulder and was unable to throw the ball. Astros Later in the season.

After today’s moves, the 40-man roster Houston Astros remains complete.

