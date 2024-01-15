“He was like an angel to me”: Anne Hathaway, at the bottom of the hole, was saved by a science fiction masterpiece – Cinema News

American actress Anne Hathaway recently recalled the complicated phase of her career after winning the Oscar. It was an opportunity for him to reveal that a reputed film producer had taken him under his wing.

We may forget it a bit, but Anne Hathaway won an Oscar. This was for her performance in Les Miserables in 2013, where she played Fantine. The period of intense joy was quickly followed by painful moments when she became the target of several online attacks.

One Oscar for the haters…

After winning the Best Supporting Actress award for the Hollywood adaptation of Victor Hugo’s work, Anne Hathaway, who told a big lie to star in the film that won her three Oscars, says she was strongly criticized on social networks . A hatred that closed the doors of Hollywood for him.

“A lot of people didn’t want to give me roles anymore because they were worried about my identity becoming toxic online.”Anne Hathaway believes At the microphone of Vanity Fair, “But there was an angel in my form christopher nolanWho had nothing and who gave me my biggest role in one of the best movies I’ve ever been a part of.”

The film in question is Interstellar, which was released in theaters in 2014. Anne Hathaway Play the role of a NASA scientist and astronaut. A sci-fi classic that marked the actress’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after The Dark Knight Rises.

“I don’t know whether he was conscious or not…”

“I do not know if christopher I was aware of its support at the time, but it had the same effect on me.”The American actress continues. “Their support kept my career from losing momentum.”

Anne Hathaway The romantic comedy The Idea of ​​Being With You will be shown on Prime Video service on May 2, which broke a record even before its release. In this feature film, the actress plays a 40-year-old single mother who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the singer of the hottest boy band on the planet.

Trailer for “The Idea of ​​Being With You”: