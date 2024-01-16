Houston Astros lose pitcher for all of 2024

low season of mlb It is characterized by constant movement of players between teams. However, unexpected events are part of the task to be solved by management. Houston Astros It remains a solid franchise heading towards 2024, but in the recent hours of this Tuesday they announced the loss of an important part for the coming season.

Houston Astros It came from a campaign full of ups and downs due to injuries and yet they were champions in their own right Division, Was one of those players affected by physical problems Kendall Graveman, authority from which it was obtained chicago white sox He first felt discomfort in October, before the Championship Series was played, ahead of the 2023 deadline.

Houston Astros announce graveman status

He press department of joint houston The surgical intervention performed by the pitcher was announced this Tuesday. In the text you can read whose absence they expect grave man For the whole of 2024.

“Astros right-handed pitcher Kendall Graveman has had surgery on his right shoulder,” general manager Dana Brown announced today. As a result of the procedure, which was performed last week, Graveman is expected to miss the 2024 season.

This dealt a severe blow to the management of the Sidereal Club. less than 30 days before the start of spring trainingmost likely Houston Astros Free agency should be resorted to.

“Since 2021, Graveman has been one of the best relievers in the American League. He has a 2.74 ERA in 186 combined relief appearances with 24 saves and 51 holds for the Mariners, White Sox and Astros.Read part of the announcement.