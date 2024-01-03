Houston Astros reach decision with Yordan Alvarez

The offices of 30 Major League Baseball franchises are in constant turmoil right now Houston Astros There is no exception. Just days before spring training starts and weeks before Opening Day, decisions are constantly being made. One of the managers was from Espada yordan alvarez,

Cuban boy yordan alvarez He is one of the personalities of the team, in fact, dare I say it, together with the Venezuelan jose altuveare most precious in Houston Astros, With Shohei Ohtani moving to the National League with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander is expected to be the new circuit’s next most valuable player.

Houston Astros decide on Yordan Alvarez

According to reporting from Fox Houston’s Will KunkelNew Houston Astros helmsman decides Antillion’s future. According to Astros manager Joe Espada, “Yordan Alvarez will play more left field this season.”Was seen in the official profile of the reporter’s ex.

Of the 482 games in which Cuban has seen action in MLB, 146 have been in left field., At that spot, he has thrown 521 walks while giving up an offensive line of .326/.415/.1076. Additionally, he has 48 home runs, 129 RBI, and 104 runs batted in when he plays that position.

In 2023, he appeared in 114 games where he had 120 hits (24 doubles, one triple, and 31 home runs). His batting average was .293/.407/.990, he made 97 runs and stepped to the plate 77 times.

yordan alvarez MLB is projected to have a great year in 2024. In fact, an excellent event has been predicted for Cuba in recent days. Signed a multi-year contract with sports firm NIKE To become one of its personalities, thus registering his name with other sports legends such as LeBron James, Tiger Woods, Mike Trout and Serena Williams.