Houston Astros sign back former teammate

Houston Astros Announced the inclusion of two new players. One of those two already had a past with the Texans franchise.

Beginning of training sessions, football games are getting closer and closer spring training And this opening day of season big league In 2024. All teams will keep an eye on the market in search of new signings or changes.

The most important addition of Houston Astros in actual off season Were Victor Caratini And josh haider, Caratini comes to alternate with yenner diaz In the rectory. During this Haider Joins forces with a powerful bullpen brian abreu And ryan pressley,

Houston Astros sign two new players

This Monday, January 29, General Manager Of Houston Astros, dana brown, Contracts announced with Joel Kuhnel and Drew Stroman, The two right-handed pitchers reached an agreement. minor league With the team.

Kuhnel Back in the team after a busy January. The fourth day was spent on assignment. No team took him and he elected free agency on the 13th. After a little more than two weeks he is back houston,

joel kuhnel He played in seven matches in the 2023 campaign Astros, He pitched 9.2 innings in which he gave up five runs. He left an earned run average of 4.66. He dismissed three opponents and went to the same number.

for your part drew stroman had no involvement in Chief In 2023. He spent the entire season in the Triple A category. san francisco giants, Astros This will be his fifth organization. before he was in tampa bay rays, minnesota twins, Texas Rangers and those already mentioned san francisco giants,

both received invitations spring training, Thus, he would report on February 14, the day agreed upon for the arrival of pitchers and catchers.