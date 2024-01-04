Houston Astros sign former New York Yankees

Houston Astros He wants to continue his dynasty in Major League Baseball at the lowest possible cost. Team manager Dana Brown has openly stated that he does not want “Open your wallet” In this MLB 2024 season. It is well known that there are years coming where the franchise will have to make million-dollar decisions that revolve around its main figures, like, for example, Venezuela jose altuve,

However, these decisions will not stop its momentum Houston Astros To continue the fight in which they have been immersed for many years. In the last hours he was a little busy marking changes and transfers. Sure, the team hasn’t had the strong movements of the veterans in MLB, but they’re doing the little things.





In recent hours and as we mentioned full swing,Houston Astros They’re looking for the right reliever Declan Cronin About White Sox waivers, source tells The Athletic, But the office did not stop there, they reportedly took a new decision.

Houston Astros sign Chris Gittens

According to an update from MLB.com Transaction Profile, Houston Astros has reached a minor league agreement with chris gittens, It is valid to note that it is not known whether the agreement contains an invitation to spring training in 2024.

chris gittens His career is short even in the majors new York Yankees In 2021. The infielder played in 16 games in which he posted an offensive line of .111/.250/.444. He took 36 at-bats and had four hits, including a home run. Additionally, he scored five runs.

at the level of minor league Their numbers are a little more consistent. new player Houston Astros He has 86 home runs, 299 RBI and 242 runs batted in.