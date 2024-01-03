How can you change the voice of your Alexa Echo? Learn how to do it and break out of the routine – teach me about science

Do you have an Alexa Echo Dot at home? Surely you have already realized what it can do and what functions it can help you with, giving various features to your home. Today we’ll talk to you about the variety of things your Alexa can do for you and how you can change its voice to your liking, which can help you break out of the routine and explore new versions. Is.

Alexa has become much more than a virtual assistant, as this device is capable of performing simple tasks like answering questions, telling time, setting alarms, reminders, making calls, doing your shopping, being your fitness trainer, being your English teacher, etc. Is. Take care of your home and even control other smart devices like screens, blinds, speakers, doors, and lights.

Due to its low cost it has become one of the most reliable and popular virtual assistants in our country and the world. If you are one of those people who like to know new tricks and stay updated on technology related issues, then this trick will prove to be very useful for you.

Change Alexa’s voice: two simple options that you can do without any difficulty

If you want to change your voice already Alexa As per your choice, you can do it very easily by following the following steps Amazon Shares with us from its official website, pay attention because we will share how to do it in two different, but very effective ways. Keep in mind that you can do this from the Alexa app or simply using your voice. follow these steps:

Change Alexa’s voice using the app

First: Open the Alexa app on your phone.

Second: Select “Device”.

Third: Tap “Echo & Alexa.”

Fourth: Select the device you want to change the sound on.

Fifth: Go to “Device Settings” and select “Alexa Voice”. Explore different voice options and choose the one you like best.

Change Alexa’s voice using the app using your voice

it Option This may be easier than the previous one, since you only have to do the following:

First: Simply say “Alexa, change your voice.”

Second: Alexa will ask you if you want to change the voice to male or female.

Third: Answer “Yes” and Alexa will walk you through the different options available.

Fourth: Choose your favorite voice by saying “Select voice number With this you can now enjoy Alexa with the new voice.

to consider

alexa device They are characterized by their great versatility, their ability to adapt to the needs of their users and their easy configuration. Remember that you can change Alexa’s voice at any time, as many times as you want. If you don’t like the new sound, you can go back to the original by following the same steps. Keep in mind that some voices are only available in certain languages, so you have to choose wisely the one that best suits your needs.

What do you think? It’s true that it’s not at all difficult to do, we hope this trick will allow you to get the most out of your Alexa, have a nice week.