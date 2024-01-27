How difficult is it to get into UNAM to study medicine?

Studying medicine at UNAM is one of the goals of many students (UNAM National Autonomous University of Mexico).

study in university Opening doors in the complex world of work is an increasing necessity. And although having a degree doesn’t guarantee you’ll get a job, it does give you a better chance of securing one. Fortunately, studying in Mexico is not as expensive as other countries.

Here we have more than one public and free educational institution, which, moreover, is also quite prestigious; For example, the National Polytechnic Institute (ipn), Metropolitan Autonomous University (UAM) and, of course, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM,

Each of these important schools offers diverse career options covering multiple professional areas. Without a doubt, one of the options for applicants is constantly related to the bachelor’s degree. Medicine,

Medicine is one of the best-paid professions in Mexico (illustrative image Infobae)

and that is doctorsThese are among the professionals in our country best payApart from this fact, there are many job opportunities for those who graduate from universities, unlike other professions which have a hard time finding work and building wealth.

If you are interested in studying medicine and your goal is to join UNAMHere we tell you everything about your career Surgeon Proposed by the institution.

It is noteworthy that one of the ways to access the UNAM degree is to join the Maximum House of Studies from the moment of entry into high school. The organization has many i p (National Preparatory School) and cch (College of Sciences and Humanities).

According to some comments from the student community, it is one of the most beautiful cafeterias in the entire central campus of the university, and it is in the Faculty of Medicine (UNAM, UNAM Foundation).

Once you become part of one of these higher secondary schools you must maintain a good average and not fail in subjects so that, when you finish studying, you have access to the famous regulated pass, which allows you to choose your favorite career. Of course, the better your performance in high school or CCH, the more likely they will give you the degree you ask for.

Now there is another way to enter entrance examinations, You have three options to study the career of a medical surgeon: Faculty of Medicine of Ciudad Universitaria, FES in Zaragoza, and FES in Iztacala, Here we tell you what was the minimum score of the students who were successful in entering these careers during the period 2023:

Surgeons in the Faculty of Medicine: 111 hits

Surgeons at FES Zaragoza: 109 hits.

Surgeons in FES Iztacala: 108 hits.

Now that you know how complicated it is, we recommend that you study a lot and prepare yourself, because in reality, it is very difficult to get into.

Statistics show that studying at UNAM is an achievement not only because of the academic demands but also because of the high standard in the selection process (Faculty of Engineering – UNAM).

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) is one of the most important and recognized higher education institutions in Latin America. was established September 22, 1910Based in Mexico City and has several facilities in different states of the country, as well as representation in other countries.

UNAM is known for Comprehensive Academic Offering, which includes bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctorates in various fields of knowledge such as exact, biological, social sciences, humanities, arts and technology. Its multidisciplinary approach encourages collaboration between different disciplines to address contemporary challenges from a comprehensive and innovative perspective.

The university is also known for its commitment to the expansion of culture and the arts, managing museums, galleries, theaters and cultural and sporting activities open to the community. University City, UNAM’s main campus, is recognized by UNESCO As a World Heritage Site, it is known for its architecture and frescoes by distinguished artists.