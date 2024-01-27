Xavi announces his departure from Barcelona at the end of the season

xavi hernandezcoach of barcelonaFollowing his club’s 5–3 defeat against Villarreal in La Liga this Saturday, he announced his departure from the club at the end of the season, convinced that change is needed to revitalize the organization.

“I would like to announce that I will not be the coach on 30th June, “We are talking to the president (Joan Laporta), Rafa Yuste, Alejandro Echeverría, Deco (member of the Sports Commission) and the staff and we believe the situation needs a change,” he told a press conference. conference. ,

,As a criminal, I cannot allow this situation, The club needs a change in dynamics and this will liberate the players. We played with a lot of tension,” he summarized.

The Barcelona coach assured that he believes so His departure would be the solution to Barcelona’s problems,

“This is going to undermine normalcy,” said Xavi, who will take office in November 2021.

“I think things are working very well, a lot of good work has been done but I think Our project should be done by June 30th” Xavi insisted.

Winners of the Spanish Super Cup and the league last season, Barcelona are ten points off first place in the championship in the current campaign after losing the Spanish Super Cup and exiting in the Copa del Rey.

Hopefully I will win the title this season.

Despite his decision, Xavi said he was optimistic about the rest of his time at the helm of the team.