How do I know if my productivity is toxic and how to combat it

Whether you work, are a student, focused on household activities or immersed in a personal project, It is highly likely that you want to remain productive in the hours you dedicate to completing your responsibilities.,

after all, What’s the point of investing so many hours if you don’t expect to see results?

That’s the first thought that may arise. and of course, It is important to be able to move forward with tasks that have been budgeted for.

However, When certain limits are crossed and only think about productivity – without considering it welfare—, you may enter an area that may have serious consequences mental health,

Of the negative effects of the above, It may feel like time is constantly being wasted while doing other activities.Like spending time with friends, family, or even eating.

Of course, if you look at this scenario from a distance, it may seem obvious that it is not healthy. but still, Many times we can enter such situations without even thinking.,

That’s why psychologist Harvard Medical School physician Natalie Christine Dattilo lists a series of signs to help you recognize if you’re experiencing “toxic productivity.”,

The doctor, who specializes in anxiety and depression, wrote in a column for CNBC “Productivity becomes toxic when you feel pressure to be productive all the time and prioritize your perpetual to-do list at the expense of your well-being.”,

“Although this is not a real diagnosis, This mindset can adversely affect your physical and mental health and, in some cases, lead to anxiety, depression, exhaustion, insomnia or self-esteem problems.Datillo said.

By following you will find Five signs that you’re immersed in one of these paintings,

5 signs you’re experiencing “toxic productivity” and the keys to dealing with it, according to a Harvard expert. Photo: Reference.

It doesn’t matter whether you work from home or you have to go to the office every day, If you are constantly moving with a sense of (false) urgency to do various activities, this is already the first sign Of relevance.

,This can cause anxiety, because the part of the brain responsible for detecting threats senses urgency and misinterprets the signal as ‘threat’.Activating the fight or flight response,” the psychologist explained.

To avoid these situations, In addition to trying to give tasks the proportional and appropriate importance they deserve, Dattilo recommended trying relaxation techniques.,

“Repeat ‘Slow down’ to yourself like a mantra for a minute or two. Then, take your time doing any activity and focus on your breathing (five seconds to inhale, five seconds to exhale). Do this for three or five minutes Can help control anxiety and reduce the sense of urgency,

The expert explained thisThis usually manifests in two main ways: through the feeling that not enough tasks have been accomplished or through the perception that what was done was not “good enough.”,

As suggestions for dealing with these situations, physicians It was recommended to write down your thoughts in a journal and then examine the lessons “for patterns” that repeat themselves.,

If you have a thought in which you notice that you demand more of yourself than of others, you can say to yourself: “Like everyone else, I do my best.”,

On the other hand, if you realize that you base your successes or failures on extreme terms – for example, that everything is right or wrong, with no nuances in between –, then you can repeat to yourself. : : “Partial success still matters and what I have done is enough for today”,

Dattilo insists that this is the third sign This may be a symptom of “overdependence on productivity,” which is certainly harmful. For your mental health.

A Harvard psychologist shares a technique for dealing with these scenarios practice talking to yourself,

“Do it as if you were doing it with a friend or loved one, but using your name.”the expert said in his column for the medium above.

For example, “You could say, ‘Natalie, you’re doing great today!’ This technique is called ‘distanced self-talk’ and research shows that it can help you see yourself more objectively.,

To support this, Cited a study published in the journal Nature In January 2022.

If you feel that your agenda should be aimed at fulfilling responsibilities and you do not dedicate space to areas such as relaxation or other areas that help you dedicate yourself, this is a clear sign.,

“You may feel agitated, irritable or nervous when faced with unscheduled The pressure to fill it up instead of just enjoying it,

To deal with these situations, Dattilo suggests “rethinking downtime as an opportunity”,

remember that If you maintain balance, not only can you perform better, but you’ll also feel betterWhich is highly relevant.

Dattilo said that this sign This can be reflected through thoughts such as believing that dedicating space to one’s well-being is a “waste of time”.,

“This also includes Neglecting exercise, sleep and rest, healthy eating, relationships or time for play and enjoyment. It is not unusual for someone with this mindset to skip meals or even postpone going to the bathroom or drinking a glass of water.“He added.

Whether you meet all or just a few of these five signs, The psychologist emphasized that it is important to give yourself space to relax and have fun every day.,

each of these aspects It will help you maintain better mental and physical health,

especially If you have any doubts related to these topics, it is always advisable to go to a specialist, so that a particular case can be evaluated and the best ways to approach it can be found.,