Without realizing it, the ‘activity’ to which we devote more hours every day is destroying our health and snatching years of life from us.

The topic brings them out. It can be said that the ‘activity’ to which we devote the most hours in the day after sleep (or the same or even more) It can make us sick and shorten our life expectancy., Obviously, we are not talking about smoking, but about something as widespread and accepted as psit and roast the dayan obligation/custom which, it is estimated, has become the core 30 million deaths annually (5.5% of total).

The World Health Organization (WHO) has already warned about this, but it seems that the word goes in one ear and out the other. sedentary lifestyle is a global pandemic Despite the ‘vaccine’ being ‘free’ – in investment and potential negative side effects – we ‘run’ as if it is going to cause terrible mutations: step.

Thus, WHO had to clarify its recommendations on exercise in a review published in November 2020. If the previous document established a minimum of 150 minutes of physical activity per week for adults aged 18 to 64, the new document mentions one. the amount that lies between 150 and 300 minutes a week,

But the most interesting thing is that, knowing that the general public has little interest in training, the so-called ‘mini exercise pills Which can be done during the day and for whose duration, WHO emphasizes, This should not take more than 10 minutes So that they provide the desired benefits for our health.

The idea is simple. In an effort to break down the perceived psychological barrier that playing sports may pose for some people, the WHO proposesInclude a variety of daily activities throughout the day such as walking, climbing the stairs instead of using the elevator, walking the dog, and even doing housework.“, as Juana Willumsen, technical officer at the WHO Physical Activity Unit, explained to Zen.

That means lowering the bar to ankle level, that’s all that matters. “Simple facts Get up from your chairs during our work day Taking short walks already gives us many benefits.

Furthermore, Willumsen emphasizes, “Even people who go to the gym have to do so to compensate for a very sedentary lifestyle.” Increase your daily physical activity (the one who starts it called prodigious calorie burner clean,

i.e. we ‘wash’ ourselves ‘Mushroom’s bad conscience’ Who are glued to a chair for eight hours a day (at least) and spend an hour at the gym three days a week or go on a long bike ride on Sunday, no matter whether we take the elevator to the top Or not. Also take the car to buy bread on the floor or at the corner store.

So then, how many minutes of exercise should we do every day to compensate for the hours spent sitting? Well, in addition to the WHO recommendations, a research conducted by experts from the Department of Sports Medicine at the Faculty of Sports Sciences in Oslo (Norway), published in November 2020, states that it would be best to carry out. Do physical activity for 30 to 40 minutes every day (Between moderate and vigorous). He says that in this way, the negative impact of a sedentary lifestyle on our health will be reduced to a great extent.

Like I said, the bar can’t be set any lower than this…