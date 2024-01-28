Seven players who want to make history in 2024

Bobby Witt Jr.: 30 home runs, 42 base steals

After adding 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases as a rookie in 2022, Witt drove in 30 and 49 runs, respectively, last season. This year his age is estimated to be 30 and 42 years, which will be quite historic. Witt is the only player in Major League history to have at least 20 homers and 30 steals in the first two seasons of his career, so logically he would be the first player to do so in his first three seasons as well. But it won’t just be the 20 and 30, but the other 30-30. Last year, Witt became one of six shortstops to have such seasons, along with Francisco Lindor in 2023, Hanley Ramirez in 2008, Jimmy Rollins in 2007, Alex Rodriguez in 1998 and Barry Larkin in 1996. The interesting thing about that list is that no one is on it twice, meaning Witt would be the first shortstop in baseball history with that many 30-30s.