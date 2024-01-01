Dior can thank Jenna Ortega for choosing the house dress at the Emmy Awards

We can say that Dior hit the jackpot by dressing Jenna Ortega during the last Emmy Awards. Two weeks ago, the Wednesday star appeared on the red carpet of the prestigious pageant wearing a stunning strapless tulle dress adorned with delicate hand-embroidered floral motifs made in the Dior Haute Couture workshops. A piece of gold work combining the harmonious gold and diamond jewels of Dior Joaillerie.

A night look, according to hollywood reporter, the French house will receive $5.6 million in media exposure. But how did we arrive at this figure?

a clever calculation

In this recent article, hollywood reporter Created to estimate the media impact of the looks of actors and actresses walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards. To do this, American Media explains that it has collaborated with data analysis firm LaunchMetrics, which has used algorithms it developed to measure and measure the gains in influence gained from a brand’s media exposure. In the end, it was Dior that prevailed against Vuitton, Gucci, Loewe and Chanel.

On the men’s side, Valentino got the most out of the event, thanks to Pedro Pascal, who wore a much sober black ensemble compared to the eccentric dress that the same house designed for him for the 2023 Met Gala Was.