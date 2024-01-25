How much did the Messi ad for Super Bowl LVIII cost?

argentina star Lionel Messi arrives in the United States to revolutionize the world of football But also the country of Stars and Stripes has to be conqueredAttracting Hollywood celebrities and other North American sports stars.

Now, The world champion will also be in attendance at one of the most important events in sports in the United States. Messi will appear in a commercial by brewing company Anheuser-Busch for the American beer Michelob Ultra, which will premiere on the day of Super Bowl LVIII.

“Putting the GOAT himself, Lionel Messi and the Super Bowl as the platform to start everything and start the year strong“We’re incredibly excited,” Ricardo Marques, vice president of marketing at Ultra, said in an interview. With the Associated Press.

How much does a Super Bowl ad cost?

According to data published by NBC, The 30-second Super Bowl ad cost $7 million., Therefore, a 1-minute advertising spot starring Argento would cost $14 million dollars.

Messi’s partnership with Anheuser-Busch InBev, the parent company of Michelob Ultra, began in 2020., The Super Bowl advertising is part of the beer’s significant investment in football. The announcement comes after the brand was revealed as the global beer sponsor of this summer’s America’s Cup.

Last year, The beverage giant had a sports ad for the legendary NFL event, Starring former tennis player Serena Williams, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, golfer Rickie Fowler, NBA player Jimmy Butler, football player Alex Morgan and boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.