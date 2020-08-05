Kanye West hints at the arrival of North’s first music video… Madonna responds to two of her fans’ complaints…

25 January 2024

Shemar Moore celebrates daughter’s first birthday

Shemar Moore is happy: His “little Frankie” is celebrating her first birthday, and dad couldn’t be more thrilled! The actor posted several pictures on Instagram for the occasion, in which his daughter is seen posing with an inflated balloon, looking very happy.

“Our little girl turns one today,” he captioned the tender images. Shemar Moore is in a relationship with Jessiri Dizon. Happy Birthday Frankie!

Kanye West teases his daughter North’s first music video

Madonna responded to the complaint of two of her fans

Madonna recently faced a lawsuit from two of her fans, Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hayden, who blamed the star for arriving two hours late to her December 13 Brooklyn concert. He alleges that the shock caused him many inconveniences, beginning with getting home at a time when public transportation was scarce, and ending with difficulty waking up and being able to work the next day.

But the Material Girl doesn’t give up! In a statement released jointly with Live Nation, she said the delay was caused by a technical problem, and that she “intends to defend herself vigorously.” Both plaintiffs, for their part, claim that they would not have purchased tickets if they had known that the show would start at 10:30 pm instead of 8:30 pm. They accuse the organizers of false advertising, negligent misrepresentation as well as unfair and deceptive business practices. The plaintiffs say that organizers were already aware of Madonna’s repeated delays on stage.









20 minutes with agencies