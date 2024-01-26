Houthi rebels have launched more than 200 drones and 50 missiles against ships in the Red Sea since November

Abdulmalik al-Houthi, top Houthi leader (EFE/Wadia Mohammed)

leader of Houthi rebels Yemen, Abdulmalik al-Houthi said this Thursday that his group More than 200 drones and 50 missiles have been launched against “Israeli-linked” ships. the Red Sea since last novemberWhen the action began in retaliation for the Israeli attack in the Gaza Strip.

You may be interested in: US and UK disable two Houthi missiles threatening shipping in the Red Sea

“Our operations towards Palestine and the sea have so far resulted in more than 200 drones and more than 50 attacks by ballistic and cruise missiles,” al-Houthi said in a televised speech.

In his speech he emphasized that They will continue their campaign “until food and medicine reach all residents of Gaza (…) and until the Zionist offensive stops.”

You may be interested in: The United States repelled a new attack by the Houthis on one of its ships in the Gulf of Aden

“Gaza has the right to receive aid by land, sea and air,” he said. He stressed that the Houthi rebels have a “moral, humanitarian and religious” obligation to support the Palestinians.

Galaxy Leader cargo ship was attacked in the Red Sea

The Houthi leader also said the attacks his group is carrying out against ships in the Red Sea do not pose a threat to international shipping. “Since the beginning of our operations in the Red Sea, and With coordination and assistance for the safety of international navigation During this period, 4,874 commercial ships have arrived from our country, which is a huge number.

You may be interested in: How do Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea threaten Israel’s economy?

“We are targeting ships clearly linked to Israel for the purpose of delivering supplies and food to the Palestinian people. Our aim is to put pressure on the Palestinian people in Gaza to deliver medicine and food and to stop Zionist crimes.

Similarly, he indicated that United States-led attacks against his group “have served no purpose” nor would they affect his group’s military capabilities. “No matter the American and British tensions, the consequences will be adverse. It will not affect our decision (to support Gaza) (…) It will not affect our military capabilities; On the contrary, we continue to develop them,” he said.

Houthi supporters travel in a vehicle with a banner representing top Houthi leader, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, on a street in Sanaa, Yemen (EFE/EPA/Yahya Arhab)

This last night, the Houthis He claimed a new attack against American warships That resulted in a “direct impact” on one of them in the Gulf of Aden, in a new day of skirmishes around the Bab el Mandeb Strait, although the United States Army Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had repulsed it. Attack successfully.

The Houthis, backed by Iran, began their attacks against Western commercial vessels and warships in the Red Sea on 19 November. cause economic harm to israel And in support of the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip.

Tensions in the region have caused major shipping companies around the world to continue to adjust their routes to avoid transit through this sea route, through which 8% of the world’s grain trade, 12% of oil trade and 8% of liquids trade passes. It happens. natural gas.

Everything has provoked Washington and London to seek reprisals against the rebels, who have promised to respond “strongly” to the Western bombing.

(With information from EFE and Europapress)