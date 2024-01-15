How much does the dollar trade this Monday, February 19: minute by minute information

Throughout the week, the currency remained in decline on the parallel market, but on Friday it recovered to $25, taking the gap with the official to 31.1%, the lowest since last January 5.

monday 19.02

16:58 Blue dollar closes at $1,110

The parallel currency extended its rise late Friday and reached $1,110 pesos for sales.

monday 19.02

15:54 Blue color resumes the upward trend

The week for selling blue dollars started with an increase of $15 and is priced at $1,110 on the parallel market.

monday 19.02

13:35 Negative trend in international stock markets

Major international stock markets recorded mostly negative results in their assets today, while oil prices in reference markets were driven with gains.

According to Bloomberg agency, markets in the Asia-Pacific region closed with mixed results.

China’s Shanghai index rose 0.20% in Taiwan, 1.19% in Seoul and 1.56% in Shenzhen, while it fell 0.04% in Tokyo and 1.13% in Hong Kong.

In Europe, the main stock markets operated with mostly negative results: Paris fell 0.05%, Frankfurt 0.15% and Milan 0.20%, while Madrid rose 0.60% and London 0.27%.

New York and Chicago markets are not working today due to the President’s Day holiday.

For its part, Bovespa, the main index of the San Pablo Stock Exchange, declined by 0.19% and stood at 128,479.95 points.

monday 19.02

12:43 Slight increase in MEP dollar

At Banco Nación this afternoon, the dollar was trading at $815.5 for buying and $855.5 for selling, while the cash with settlement dollar (CCL) was unchanged at the stock exchange and was trading at $1,113.28.

For its part, the MEP or stock market dollar rose 0.8% and was trading at $1,072.71.

Meanwhile, the country risk stood at 1,788 basis points, according to an index prepared by JPMorgan.

monday 19.02

11:20 Buenos Aires stock market is in decline

The Buenos Aires Stock Exchange operated early today with a 0.18% decrease in its main indicator, the S&P Merval, which stood at 1,063,352.91 points.

Meanwhile, trading volume in the shares exceeded $797 million.

monday 19.02

10:45 Country risk remains at 1,788 points

The dollar is trading at $855.50 at Banco Nación and the country risk is at 1,788 points

Retail dollars on the Banco Nación board opened at $815.50 for buying and $855.50 for selling, $1.50 higher than Friday’s closing price.

For its part, country risk stood at 1,788 basis points, according to an index prepared by JPMorgan.

monday 19.02

10:31 Bovespa index has started to decline

The San Pablo Stock Exchange was down 0.21% at the start of the day today, bringing the Bovespa index to 128,457.67 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar fell 0.14% in the exchange market and was trading at an average of 4.9594 reais per unit, according to Bloomberg agency.

monday 19.02

09:19 fall in oil price

A barrel of crude oil was trading down today in the international markets of New York and London.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, which operates on the New York futures market (NYMEX), fell 0.51% this morning and was trading at US$78.79 per barrel in the March delivery contract.

Similarly, Brent oil from the North Sea, which is sold in the London Electronic Market (ICE), fell 0.67% and settled at US$82.91 a barrel in the April contract, Bloomberg agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reported that its crude oil basket closed at US$ 82.63 per barrel on Friday, compared to US$ 81.36 the previous day, showing a rise of 1.56%.

monday 19.02

08:35 Blue dollar opened at $1,095

On Friday, February 16, the official dollar (without taxes) on the screen of the Banco de la Nación Argentina (BNA) closed at $814 for buying and $854 for selling.

Meanwhile, in the city of Buenos Aires, the blue dollar was trading at $1,075 for buying and $1,095 for selling.

The solidarity or savings dollar at Banco Nación was $1,366.40. In the wholesale segment, the commercial dollar was at $835.

Finally, the dollar counted with settlement (CCL) stood at $1,112.90.

Source link

