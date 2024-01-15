Latest news after Russian war in Ukraine and Navalny’s death, live

Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday that three people were killed and at least 18 were injured by Russian bombing in several areas of Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Oleh Snilyubov, head of the Kharkiv region’s military administration, said about 20 areas in the region were hit by Russian artillery and mortar attacks, leaving two dead and at least one wounded.

“At about 5 pm on Tuesday, an enemy kamikaze drone hit a civilian car in the village of Petropavlivka in the Kupyansk district, killing two people, who were agricultural workers,” Snilyubov said.

One person was killed in the city of Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region, according to Vadim Fylashkin, the head of the region’s military administration.

Fylashkin said six people were injured and 12 high-rise buildings were damaged in the city of Kramatorsk as a result of Russian missiles.

“In total, the Russians fired 19 times on settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. 122 people, including 23 children, were evacuated from the front,” he said.

According to regional military chief Oleksandr Prokudin, four people were injured in the Kherson region.

“During the last day, the enemy launched 47 attacks, firing 159 shells, using artillery, mortars, tanks and unmanned aerial vehicles,” he said.

The Russian army fired 27 shells on Kherson city, he said.

Regional military chief Serhiy Lysak said three people were wounded in the city of Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk region.