How much is Saoirse Ronan worth?

Saoirse Ronan is one of Ireland’s biggest movie stars, the actress has starred in many critically acclaimed films, but how much is she worth?

The 29-year-old has made huge strides in her career after initially surprising fans as Bryony Tallis in the acclaimed adaptation of Ian McEwan’s World War II novel Atonement, which starred Joe Wright alongside Keira Knightley and James McAvoy .

After earning her first Oscar nomination at the age of 13 for the performance, Saoirse’s career has gone from strength to strength in the years that have followed.

Saoirse Ronan is one of Ireland’s biggest movie stars, the actress has starred in many critically acclaimed films, but how much is she worth? Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.

Before establishing herself as one of the world’s best dramatic actors, Saoirse made her mark as a leading actress in the 2008 fantasy film City of Ember, the 2011 action flick Hanna, and the 2014 sci-fi film The Host. Showed skill.

Saoirse’s stock rose significantly after starring in Wes Anderson’s beloved Best Picture-nominated The Grand Budapest Hotel in 2014.

In 2016, Saoirse received her second Oscar nomination for her work in John Crowley’s Brooklyn, followed just two years later by her third Oscar nomination for Lady Bird, her first collaboration with Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

Saoirse Ronan’s career has gone from strength to strength in the years since, earning her first Oscar nomination at the age of 13 for the performance. Photo: Stuart Wallace/REX/Shutterstock

The decision to explore her art in different genres before becoming an awards darling certainly paid off, with Saoirse now having an estimated net worth of $9 million.

According to BusinessPlus, the actress was reportedly paid $2 million to play the title role in 2018’s Mary Queen of Scots and $1.5 million for Little Women a year later.

In recent years Saoirse has appeared in Ammonite with Kate Winslet and in Foe with fellow Irish star Paul Mescal, but neither received the box office nor critical success she had hoped for.

Saoirse Ronan in Little Women. Photo: Sony Pictures.

However, Saoirse’s latest film The Outrun, which recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, is her first film with production company Arcade Pictures Ltd., which she joined as company director in 2021.

Despite early reviews that Saoirse might be on her way to her fifth Oscar nomination, it was recently revealed that Saoirse and her partner Jack Lowden, who founded Arcade Picture Ltd with Dominic Norris, are planning to release their first project. After moving away from the company.

Saoirse and Lowden, who met on the set of Mary Queen of Scots in 2018, recently bought a property in Islington, north London, for £2.5 million (€2.8 million).

Saoirse Ronan and her fellow actor boyfriend Jack Lowden. Photo: Dave Allocca/Starpy

Additionally, Saoirse founded Sad Dog Films in January, revealing that she is usually based in England. Saoirse also owns a €650,000 cottage in west Cork, before selling her home in Greystones in 2019 for €1.66 million.

Apart from all this, Saoirse runs the Irish-registered company Slaney Productions. Which has not filed accounts since 2017 after re-registering as a non-designated limited company and claiming audit exemption.

In 2017, the company listed net assets of €194,600, which included assets of €293,900, against liabilities of €99,400, including €290,600 in cash. The company’s latest filing lists its address as a property in Howth which was sold last year for €750,000.