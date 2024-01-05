How much is the dollar trading this Friday, January 5: information, minute by minute

After the third day of 2024, the financial dollar accelerated its growth towards the $1,100 mark. Cash saw an increase of nearly 4% with settlement, reaching $1,089.62. Quotes of this Friday.
17:05 Blue dollar closes at $1,025
The parallel currency rose $5 this Friday and finished the week on the rise.
16:26 Official dollar closes at $832
At the end of the week the currency was priced at $832 for sale and $792 for purchase on the Banco Nación board. During the week, it rose $3.75.
15:31 S&P Marvel index rose 2%
The S&P Mervel index rose 2% to 1,025,308,900 units after half a day on the Buenos Aires market, while shares of Argentinian companies traded up and down on Wall Street.
13:23 New increase in MEP and cash with settlement
The dollar was trading at $792 for buying and $832 for selling at Banco Nación this afternoon, while the cash with settlement dollar (CCL) on the stock market was up 1.5% and trading at $1,107.12.
For its part, the MEP or stock market dollar rose 2.4% and was trading at $1,075.32.
Meanwhile, Argentina country risk was located at 2,035 basis points, according to an index prepared by JPMorgan.
10:25 Country risk is located at 2,018 points
At Banco Nación the dollar opened at $792 for buying and $832 for selling.
Meanwhile, the country’s risk appetite stood at 2,018 basis points, according to an index prepared by JPMorgan.
08:50 Blue dollar sells for $1,020
In the context of political and financial tensions, the blue dollar will start operations at $970 and $1,020 for buying. The official price, based on a closing of $831.50 at Banco Nación and $811.70 at the wholesaler, represents a difference of 20%.
With these values, the dollar spent in foreign currency with one card is $1,330.40. On average across the system’s banks, the bill reaches $853.15.
In the financial options sector, MEP will open at $1,050.43 and Cash with Settlement (CCL) will open at $1,088.39, registering gains in the last two days.
On Friday, the central bank acquired US$211 million, taking gross reserves to US$23,881 million.