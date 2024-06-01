What do the Steelers need to qualify for the 2024 playoffs?

The final stretch of the 2023-24 NFL season is set for an electrifying finale and those teams Qualify for the 2024 playoffs They are almost defined.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) take on the Baltimore Ravens (13-3) at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 18. toughest divisional opponent and they’ve already tied afc north crown And this First seeded in the American Conference so they agreed Straight into the divisional round.

One thing in the Steelers’ favor Tyler Huntley will be the game’s starting quarterback., replacing lamar jacksonthis was revealed Ravens head coach John Harbaugh,

The Steelers currently have a 9-7 record and are ranked ninth overall in the American Conference (third place in the AFC North) with a 47% chance of advancing to the playoffs.

what time is the game?

The clash against the Baltimore Ravens is scheduled for this Saturday at 4:30 pm Eastern Time in the United States, 3:30 pm Central Mexico Time; and will be broadcast on ESPN/ABC in the United States and ESPN/Star+ for Latin America.

What do the Steelers need to qualify for the 2024 NFL playoffs?

The Steelers’ approach is complex and they don’t rely on themselves to seal their passes, so they need one of the following combinations.

Bills Win + Loss

Jaguar win + loss

Win + Draw between Texans and Colts

Here’s what could have happened to the Steelers if they didn’t win:

Draw + Jaguars’ loss and the game between the Texans and Colts does not end in a tie

Broncos win + Jaguars loss and the game between the Texans and Colts does not end in a tie



